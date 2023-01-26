Republican Party chair candidate pledges to hire staffer known for filming office hookup
Harmeet Dhillon speaking with attendees at the 2022 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

After California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon announced she was joining the race for the chair of the Republican National Committee, she proclaimed "one of my first job offers" would be Scott Presler.

Politico Playbook explained that for those who spend their time outside of GOP politics and the news that surrounds it, the man likely isn't well-known.

There are strange stories circulating about Presler, like the time he "published committee members’ email addresses and Twitter accounts in a bid to harness grassroots sentiment against electing incumbent chair Ronna [Romney] McDaniel to a fourth term."

He's one of the several Republicans linked to white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, who more recently met with Donald Trump. The former president denied knowing who he was after the fact and then denounced him. Fuentes previously welcomed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) at some of his events.

But the more serious issue was while Presler worked for the RNC as an operative for the Republican Party of Virginia until an incident in Aug. 2016. Presler would have sex with people in the Virginia Beach Republican Party offices and then post the photos of the encounters on Craigslist, Politico said citing three sources.

When confronted about the photos he resigned. Politico says that the RNC is still denying that he worked "directly" for the committee.

Party insiders who don't much care for McDaniel wonder if people like Presler can indicate who Dhillon might hire if elected as the chair.

“My concerns with [Dhillon] are about judgment as we head into 2024,” wrote conservative opinion writer Erick Erickson. Dhillon “has surrounded herself with people still screaming about 2020 and who made money off the January 6 rally, and who wanted to primary Republicans ready to move forward.”

Read the full update from Playbook.

