Gay Trump operative furious to learn of GOP's hostility to LGBTQ community

Former Ambassador Richard Grenell was shocked to learn that the Republican Party doesn't support LGBTQ+ people, the site LGBTQ Nation reported.
The party once known for "small government" has passed a number of anti-LGBTQ laws around the country in recent years, most prominently in the state of Texas. The GOP is now considering Houston, Texas for the GOP's 2028 convention. Grenell found it so objectionable he called out the party.
“The Texas Republican Party bans Logcabin, the gay conservative group with 80 chapters across the US,” Grenell tweeted. “Texas is the only state that bans us from their state convention.”
The Texas GOP also called people like Grenell "abnormal."
“The national GOP Convention shouldn’t be in Texas if this ban remains," he also said.
LGBTQ Nation pointed out the current Republican Party platform opposes same-sex marriage by saying that marriage is only “between one man and one woman." Grenell's former boss, Donald Trump also spent years in the White House attacking LGBTQ+ rights.
The replies Grenell received from his fellow conservatives were homophobic.
"Homosexuality is wrong and promotes degenerate sexual practices. It has no place in a healthy society," replied Isaac Glober.
"Cry about it," said Conner Daigle with a clown emoji. His biography claims to support "liberty" and lives in Texas.
"Good job TX!" exclaimed a verified account known as Chief Trumpster.