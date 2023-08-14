Trump earned $250,000 from gay Republican event: disclosure

Former President Donald Trump earned a quarter-million dollars from LGBTQ+ group, the Log Cabin Republicans, according to Trump’s latest personal financial disclosure filed Monday afternoon.



The group, which calls itself “the largest Republican organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies,” paid Trump $250,000 for a speaking engagement on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles, according to the disclosure, which is a requirement for all presidential candidates.

Trump spoke a week later at another Log Cabin Republicans event hosted at Mar-a-Lago, where he celebrated gay rights, saying, “We are fighting for the gay community, and we are fighting and fighting hard, Politico reported.

The gay Republican community has largely stood behind Trump, despite what his critics call his anti-LGBTQ actions, ranging from anti-transgender military policies to the nominations of conservative federal judges, Raw Story reported.

Republican presidential rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign has recentlycriticized Trump for supporting LGBTQ Republicans.

The Log Cabin Republicans did not immediately respond to Raw Story’s request for comment.

Trump currently faces three felony cases, most recently one federal indictment involving four felony counts in relation to Trump’s alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. A fourth case is imminent, with officials in Georgia preparing to indict Trump, as well.

Trump is also leading a crowded field of candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.