Republican voters like the post-Trump GOP a lot more than they liked the pre-Trump GOP: analysis

If there's one piece of data discovered from the primary elections in 2022 it's that former President Donald Trump is quickly losing control of the Republican Party.

Writing for the Washington Post, data analyst David Byler, cited a series of opinion polls that show Republicans see Trump and the GOP as the same entity.

Trump came into office as a kind of anti-establishment outsider, but after four years in office, that status has been muddied, the analysis shows. Trump was able to swing into power because, during the 2016 campaigns, many Republicans viewed their own party unfavorably. They indicated they wanted an outsider. Now, they view Trump's wing of the GOP as the establishment/Washington wing.

"Moreover, Republicans admire their party more than they did before Trump’s takeover. For much of 2015 and 2016, only 50 to 60 percent of Republicans viewed their own party favorably. Now, after some ups and downs, that number is up to 75 percent," wrote Byler.

IN OTHER NEWS: Former 'Law & Order' writer: I'd never dream of creating lawyers as 'dumb' as the ones Alex Jones hired

He showed two graphs, the line graph shows that after Jan. 6, pride among GOP members plummeted. It's been a slow climb back up, but the more Trump appears to stay out of the public, the more the pride among GOP voters increases.

ABC News' Jonathan Karl wrote in his 2021 book that on the last day in the White House for Trump, the outgoing president was flying off the lawn on his way to Andrews Air Force Base. In a phone call with Republican Party Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, Trump raged he was starting his own party. There was a back and forth with threats and ultimately Trump agreed not to.

Over the past two years, Trump has been able to remake the GOP in his own image, but that's not necessarily a good thing for him.

See the charts below and the full report and additional data sets at the Washington Post.