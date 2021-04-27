We're witnessing the 'death rattle' of the Republican Party after Trump destroyed it: MSNBC commentator

A "Morning Joe" discussion on the long-term effect Donald Trump has had on the Republican Party led an MSNBC contributor to suggest the GOP may be damaged beyond repair and we are now witnessing its "death rattle" as various factions jockey for power.
Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, MSNBC regular and journalist Mike Barnicle wondered aloud if the party will be able to survive.
"We do three hours a day of live TV here each week," Barnicle began. "That is 15 hours a week and we could spend all 15 hours trying to answer the question that we've been circling around here for the past five or six minutes: are we witnessing the death rattle of a once great political party, the Republican Party?"
"Are they so enamored of one person, the former guy who has done such damage to the country as a whole? That is the first thing," he continued. "The institutions of government as a whole, that is the second thing, but the biggest thing is for them, for the republicans, have they -- has he really planted the seeds of destruction within the Republican Party."
"Joe Scarborough, you are an expert on the Republican Party, but the Republican Party that we speak about today is not your Republican Party. It's not the Republican Party that you represented quite ably in Florida; that you could articulate quite well, better than most Republicans," he added. "There is something really dangerous going on in this country right now and part of it is the Republican Party's march toward their own death. and it is an incredible topic. it is an interesting topic. We could do it 15 hours a week and we still couldn't answer why did they get here and where they going."
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
On Tuesday, writing for FiveThirtyEight, Nathaniel Rakich analyzed how the waves of Republican retirements from Congress in the 2018 and 2020 cycles, and now the 2022 cycle, has effectively pushed out the wings of the party that were skeptical of former President Donald Trump — and ushered in a new wave of extremists who embrace his vision, even if he is no longer in government.
"There has been a remarkable amount of turnover among congressional Republicans in the Trump (and post-Trump) era," wrote Rakich. "Of the 293 Republicans who were serving in the Senate or House on Jan. 20, 2017 — the day of Trump's inauguration — a full 132 (45 percent) are no longer in Congress or have announced their retirement or resignation."
"Overall, the 132 Republicans no longer in Congress are only slightly more moderate than the 161 Republicans who remain," wrote Rakich. However, he noted, it's a different story for the Republicans who replaced the ones who left: "all this Republican turnover has indeed nudged the GOP caucus to the right: first, by culling a few dozen of its members from swing districts and states, who, as we've seen, tended to be more moderate; and second, by replacing outgoing Republicans with more conservative models."
"Former Rep. Scott Tipton, a fairly mainstream Republican (with a DW-Nominate score of 0.451), has been replaced by firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert (0.798)," noted Rakich. "The late Rep. Walter Jones (a notable maverick, with a DW-Nominate score of 0.244) has been replaced by a reliable Republican vote in Rep. Greg Murphy (0.547) ... The biggest shift of all came in New Mexico's 2nd District, where Rep. Steve Pearce (0.472) was replaced by Rep. Yvette Herrell (0.936), the most conservative politician in Congress."
Some of these new retirements, which long reshaped the House, are now impacting the Senate as well, with Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) leaving, and the new cadre of primary hopefuls on the GOP side fighting to prove who is the Trumpiest.
"The Republican exodus since Trump took office has gotten plenty of attention — but the coverage too often focuses on incomplete takeaways like what Republican retirements mean for Democrats' chances," concluded Rakich. "But given that the vast majority of states and congressional districts are safe for one party or the other, turnover has far more impact on the ideology and direction of the party itself."
The FBI conducted unauthorized searches for domestic terrorists and other suspected criminals using data collected by the National Security Agency, according to a newly declassified court order.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Court warned the FBI in 2018 that its so-called backdoor searches were constitutionally questionable, but the bureau continued to conduct warrant-free queries related to criminal investigations "racially motivated violent extremists" using the NSA's massive troves of foreign communications, reported The Daily Beast.
An FBI analyst ran a "batch query," using multiple search terms, on Americans in connection with domestic terror investigations that turned up 33 foreign surveillance results, and the FISA Court document shows the government acknowledged at least 40 FBI searches of the NSA's warrantless data involving "health care fraud, transnational organized crime, violent gangs" and "public corruption and bribery."
Seven FBI field offices were implicated in one analyst's May 2020 search through NSA data to vet a potential source in a public corruption investigation.
The newly declassified Nov. 18, 2020, FISA Court opinion signed by Judge James Boasberg found "widespread violations of the querying standard" for routine investigations that are supposed to require warrants.
Those searches were all conducted before the Jan. 6 insurrection, which renewed law enforcement interest in domestic terrorism, in the final year of Donald Trump's presidency.
Bill Gates, one of the world's richest men and most powerful philanthropists, was the target of criticism from social justice campaigners on Sunday after arguing that lifting patent protections on Covid-19 vaccine technology and sharing recipes with the world to foster a massive ramp up in manufacturing and distribution—
despite a growing international call to do exactly that—is a bad idea.
Directly asked during an interview with
Sky News if he thought it "would be helpful" to have vaccine recipes be shared, Gates quickly answered: "No."
Asked to explain why not, Gates—whose massive fortune as founder of Microsoft
relies largely on intellectual property laws that turned his software innovations into tens of billions of dollars in personal wealth—said that: "Well, there's only so many vaccine factories in the world and people are very serious about the safety of vaccines. And so moving something that had never been done—moving a vaccine, say, from a [Johnson & Johnson] factory into a factory in India—it's novel—it's only because of our grants and expertise that that can happen at all."
The reference is to the Serum factory in India, the largest such institute in the country, which has contracts with AstraZeneca to manufacture their Covid-19 vaccine, known internationally as Covishield.
The thing that's holding "things back" in terms of the global vaccine rollout, continued Gates, "is not intellectual property. It's not like there's some idle vaccine factory, with regulatory approval, that makes magically safe vaccines. You know, you've got to do the trial on these things. Every manufacturing process needs to be looked at in a very careful way."
Critical advocates for robust and immediate change to intellectual property protections at the World Trade Organization when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccines, however, issued scathing indictments of Gates' defense of the status quo.
Nick Dearden, executive director of Global Justice Now, one of the lead partner groups in an international coalition calling for WTO patent waivers at a crucial meeting of the world body next month, characterized Gates' remarks—and the ideological framework behind them—as "disgusting."
"Who appointed this billionaire head of global health?"
asked Dearden. "Oh yeah, he did."
Journalist Stephen Buryani, who on Saturday
wrote an in-depth Guardian column on the urgent need for the patent waivers and technology sharing, offered a similarly negative view of the billionaire's "awful" arguments against sharing the vaccine technology.
Gates, charged Buryani, "acts like an optimist but has a truly dismal vision of the world."
During the
Sky News interview, Gates said it was "not completely surprising" that the richest nations like U.S., U.K., and others in Europe vaccinated their populations first. He said that made sense because the pandemic was worse in those countries, but said he believed that "within three or four months the vaccine allocation will be getting to all the countries that have the very severe epidemic."
Watch the full interview:
Offering his interpretation of what Gates was actually throughout the interview, Buryani paraphrased it this way: "We can't make more vaccines, we can't compromise profits, we can't trust poor countries with our technology, and they'll get their scraps after we eat."
"The poverty of vision from [Gates] and other 'leaders' has been astounding," added Buryani. "Smallpox, Polio, both had joined-up responses that shared knowledge and technology across the world. We're happy to let the *pharma* market sort out the biggest crisis of our lifetimes. Totally on autopilot."
While public health experts agree that developing nations may not have the current know-how or capacity to produce advanced vaccines at scale, they argue that is also the result of policy choices that governments and others have made. Earlier this month 66 organizations
called on the U.S. to initiate a global vaccine manufacturing program that, in tandem with patent waivers and recipe sharing, would pave the way for ramped up capacity.
"The U.S. government has helped produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses for people living in the U.S., on a relatively short timeline. The same is needed—and within reach—for all countries," said Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen's Access to Medicines program, at the time. "The key missing ingredient is ambitious political leadership, to end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere."
Meanwhile, in a detailed online social media thread earlier this month, journalist and activist Cory Doctor stated that while numerous "people helped create our 'Vaccine Apartheid,' the single individual who did the most to get us here is Bill Gates, through his highly ideological 'philanthropic' foundation, which exists to push his pitiless doctrine of unfettered monopoly."
Doctorow also pointed people to a feature in The New Republic by Alexander Zaitchik earlier this month which details Gates has long used his "hallowed foundation" and position as the "world's de facto public health czar" to defend the intellectual property regime that is now central to the fight between those defending "Vaccine Apartheid" on the one hand and international campaigners fighting for a "People's Vaccine" that would unleash the life-saving inoculations from their corporate masters in the pharmaceutical industry.
According to Zaitchik:
In April [of 2020], Bill Gates launched a bold bid to manage the world's scientific response to the pandemic. Gates's Covid-19 ACT-Accelerator expressed a status quo vision for organizing the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of treatments and vaccines. Like other Gates-funded institutions in the public health arena, the Accelerator was a public-private partnership based on charity and industry enticements. Crucially, and in contrast to the C-TAP, the Accelerator enshrined Gates's long-standing commitment to respecting exclusive intellectual property claims. Its implicit arguments—that intellectual property rights won't present problems for meeting global demand or ensuring equitable access, and that they must be protected, even during a pandemic—carried the enormous weight of Gates's reputation as a wise, beneficent, and prophetic leader. How he's developed and wielded this influence over two decades is one of the more consequential and underappreciated shapers of the failed global response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Entering year two, this response has been defined by a zero-sum vaccination battle that has left much of the world on the losing side.
Quoted in the piece is James Love, founder and director of Knowledge Ecology International, which studies public policy and intellectual property as it intersects with public health and the drug industry. Love explains just how powerful the influence of Gates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been in curtailing the conversation around I.P. and vaccines.
"If you said to an ordinary person, 'We're in a pandemic. Let's figure out everyone who can make vaccines and give them everything they need to get online as fast as possible,' it would be a no-brainer," Love told TNR. "But Gates won't go there. Neither will the people dependent on his funding. He has immense power. He can get you fired from a U.N. job. He knows that if you want to work in global public health, you'd better not make an enemy of the Gates Foundation by questioning its positions on I.P. and monopolies. And there are a lot of advantages to being on his team. It's a sweet, comfortable ride for a lot of people."
Back at the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020, said Love, "Things could have gone either way, but Gates wanted exclusive rights maintained." That, argues, was crucial in terms of what has happened since.
As Doctorow also suggests in his exploration of the issue, the fix was in from the beginning in terms of intellectual property and the Covid-19 pandemic and nobody should take seriously Gates' argument that there's simply not enough time to make lifting patent protections a priority at this point.
"Having sabotaged the efforts by poor countries to engage in the kind of production ramp-up the rich world saw as vaccines were being developed, it may NOW be too late," tweeted Doctorow. "Because of my bad ideas THEN, it's too late NOW."