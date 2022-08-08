'This is going to hurt Republicans': Molly Jong-Fast nails GOP candidates for calling their elections 'rigged'

A slate of Republican candidates who lost their primaries is attacking members of their own party, claiming that the elections are "rigged" because they lost.
In all elections, there are losers, but that fact has caused consternation among GOP officials even in races against their own people. Ryan Kelley, Tina Petters, Kandiss Taylor, Jason Warner and Mark Finchem are among the Republicans complaining about their losses. Taylor, in particular, won just 3.4 percent of the vote, yet she thinks she is entitled to the win.
If these folks are handed the levers of power, there is a concern that they can usher in a Constitutional crisis, explained reporter Molly Jong-Fast.
"At best, we enter a guaranteed a Constitutional crisis," she explained. "At worst, we stop having free and fair elections. I mean, yeah, this is really scary. The one thing I would say that is totally fascinating to me is that almost all of the states where you have these people running are purple states, right? Like Arizona, these Trumpy candidates won, but they barely eeked it out, right? So, you are seeing — these guys are gonna come up — you know, this is not Mississippi. These are purple states."
She explained that the so-called "Trumpy candidates" can barely make it out of primary elections. So, if Trumpism can win a primary, in the general election, it could end up being similar to Trump.
"So, I do think this is a set that's particularly bad for Republicans. Of course, having one party turn against democracy is bad for all of us, ultimately. But I think in this short stop-gap, I think it will hurt Republicans. Eventually, who knows where this goes? Nowhere good.
See the full discussion below or at this link.
'This is going to hurt Republicans': Molly Jong-Fast nails GOP candidates calling elections rigged www.youtube.com