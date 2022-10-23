Fox host holds Republican Nancy Mace's feet to the fire for GOP plot to cut Social Security and Medicare

Fox host Arthel Neville desperately tried to hold Nancy Mace accountable for her lies, but there were simply so many and there wasn't enough time.

Appearing Sunday, the South Carolina representative, Neville asked about the Republican Party's threat to hold the government hostage if President Joe Biden doesn't cave into their demands. Speaking last week, GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he would use the debt ceiling as a bargaining chip to force Democrats to cut services to Americans.

"I'm not sure that's going to be great for the economy and for the global economy into a whirl-spin if you use our debt ceiling as a political pawn," said Neville.

Mance claimed that it isn't a political pawn when you talk about inflation, but inflation doesn't have to do with the debt ceiling. Cutting public services to Americans, and repealing some of the bills they refused to support like slashing insulin costs and prescription drug prices.

Neville cut in, saying that they had a lot of time to talk and that they could discuss a lot of issues.

"Listen to me if you don't mind because I have specific questions, and that I'm asking you, if you play with, if you will, pardon me if that's too cavalier, but that's what's coming to mind at the moment, but if you're using, perhaps, cutting Social Security or Medicare and some of the other programs so many Americans have worked hard to contribute to and do rely on in later times in their lives. If you use that to control the debt ceiling or erase debt or what have you, I mean, I don't know how that's going to play in your favor because it's going to cause a lot of concern and consternation among Americans," Neville explained.

Senate Campaign Committee leader, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), released a plan that would sunset both Social Security and Medicare.

Mace swore that she didn't want to cut the programs that so many people rely on. Instead, she said that she wants to cut five cents on every dollar that the government spends. It might sound good, but it means that budgets will simply be written to account for the five-cent cut. Mace also didn't clarify if that five-cent cut would be applied to all military spending as well.

See the video below:



