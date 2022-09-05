Republican strategist says she's been sounding the alarm on the GOP turning fascist for over a year

Susan Del Percio has a history of working with Republican candidates and in Rudy Giuliani's administration, but even she thinks that the Republican Party has taken a hard turn toward fascism.

Speaking out on Monday to Joy Reid, she said that she's been sounding the alarm for over a year. Reid played a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who last week spoke warned of violence.

She went on to call it "a gentlemanly hat on the brown shirtism he displayed last week."

"How is it that now you have what used to be mainstream Republicans -- this was John McCain's supposed best friend -- is now justifying saying that there will be blood in the streets, basically, if Donald Trump is treated the way every single person on this panel and in this country would be treated if they stole classified documents," Reid asked.

Del Perciao said that it made her wonder what Trump has on Graham to make him change so quickly.

"There is no way to explain it, honestly," she said. "Joy, I was on your show a year ago, I said it plain and simple. We are seeing the Republican Party turn into a party of neofascism. I stand by that statement 15 months later. That's what it is, when you see the call for violence in the streets with not believing in the election results, just like Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said. This is a dangerous place. If we're wondering, can it happen here? It already has. January 6th happened and we could see something much worse come this Nov. if Donald Trump does, in fact, try to rile up his army, because that's what it's becoming and looking like."

Addressing the recent speech by President Joe Biden about the MAGA Republicans being anti-democracy and supporting violence like what was seen on Jan. 6 and the recent attacks on the federal government.

The Nation's Joan Walsh said that she never felt insulted when there were attacks on racists because she wasn't a racist. She applied that same logic to Republicans, who are seemingly triggered by the accusation that the right-wing has turned toward fascism.

"If you're not a fascist, then he's not talking about you," she explained.

See the discussion below: