Republican Trump foes ask GOP leadership if they still support the Constitution amid his aim to 'terminate' it

Donald Trump is still experiencing fallout after his bizarre Saturday night rant about eliminating the Constitution, so he can have the presidency handed to him.

Trump wrote on his fake Twitter app Truth Social that he wanted to "terminate the Constitution," because even after two years, he's still suffering from his profound loss in the 2020 election, while the rest of the country has moved on.

Ironically, GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy proclaimed that he would read the Constitution on the first day of Congress, but it comes after Trump proclaimed terminating the Constitution. It was something that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) asked the GOP leaders about.

"With the former President calling to throw aside the constitution, not a single conservative can legitimately support him, and not a single supporter can be called a conservative. This is insane. Trump hates the Constitution," he tweeted, tagging Reps. McCarthy, Jim Joran (R-OH) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) similarly noted that Trump's comments only confirm what she and the House Select Committee uncovered about him.

"Donald Trump believes we should terminate 'all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution' to overturn the 2020 election. That was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today. No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution," said Cheney.