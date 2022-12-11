While Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) promised that if she were in charge of Jan. 6, people would have been more armed and dangerous, other speakers at the Young Republicans gala in New York City talked about the next civil war.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremism throughout the United States, cited the speech from the Young republican president Gavin Wax, who told the Upper East side gala, “We want to cross the Rubicon. We want total war. We must be prepared to do battle in every arena. In the media. In the courtroom. At the ballot box. And in the streets."

“This is the only language the left understands. The language of pure and unadulterated power,” Wax also said.

Hatewatch reporters were on hand to observe as white nationalists Peter and Lyndia Brimelow of VDARE met with Steve Bannon and Donald Trump Jr., where they took selfies.

"Republicans publicly lauded members of an Austrian political party founded by World War II-era German Nazi party members," said the SPLC observers. Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer joked with "racist political operative Jack Posobiec," the site said. Posobiec was the one who spread the false Pizzagate conspiracy. Newsweek has grown increasingly friendly to extremists over the past several years as Hammer invited Posobiec onto his podcast. Though lately, he's been more supportive of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over Donald Trump.

"Republican speakers repeatedly voiced an anti-democracy, authoritarian ideology , and extremists in the audience cheered wildly," wrote the SPLC. "White nationalists such as the Brimelows of VDARE and leaders from extreme far-right European parties like Alternative for Germany (Alternative für Deutschland, AfD), whom German officials placed under surveillance for their ties to extremism, and Austrian Freedom Party (Freiheitliche Partei Österreichs, FPÖ), ate and drank in the same room as newly elected Republican congresspeople, such as Long Island and Queens-based George Santos, Georgia-based Mike Collins and Florida-based Cory Mills."

Read the full report from the gala here.