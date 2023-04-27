Whoopi Goldberg unleashes on Republicans for taking away decisions Americans can make for themselves

"The View" co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg joined former Donald Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin on Thursday in mutual anger over the Republican Party working to restrict the freedoms of Americans and their families.

The conversation began with a clip of Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Democrat who has fought the state's bill attempting to block all transgender medical care for anyone under 18. She's given impassioned speeches over the past several days, but the Speaker blocked her from talking, claiming that she was inciting violence.

"Now, what the hell is going on in this country? That's what I want to know," Goldberg asked. "What are the rules that say I don't like what you're saying, so I'm going to get a whole bunch of people to think like I think, and we're going to ban you from talking? When did that become the law of the land?"

Former prosecutor Sunny Hostin said that she looked it up and there are no laws in Montana that say that.

"The whole point of this country is that we have to learn to live together," Goldberg continued. "I don't have to agree with everything you agree with. You don't have to agree with everything I agree with. That's why we have two parties! That's why we have the Constitution!"

Hostin pointed out that someone from the trans community was actually there to speak out to lawmakers about how their laws impact the intended targets, and the lawmakers didn't care. Rarely is there representation of a group that can speak with knowledge on such a topic. But Republicans have taken up the cause of banning that which they disagree, regardless of if it tramples the individual rights they purport to protect.

"It's why women are running, gay folks are running, because people want to be represented," said Goldberg. "We're all Americans. We all pay taxes. The day that you decide certain people don't have to pay taxes, say it out loud. Say, all you 'others,' you don't have to pay taxes. You don't have to take care of us. We may have a meeting to decide, all the women get together and decide how they feel about it. But, my God! This is a party that says we believe in parents' rights. You're telling me that as a parent, I'm not smart enough to decide if my child and I need to have gender-affirming — or doctors are not involved? So, I can't decide what my kid reads. I can't decide for my child what my child says is going on. You're telling me your beliefs — and they keep saying it. And I keep saying, what Bible are you reading? Because God was really clear."

Griffin keyed in on one piece of the argument she said was once supposed to be the conservative argument. "That's for me, as a parent, to decide. Why should the state decide?"

See the exchange below or at the link here.



