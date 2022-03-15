Russian tycoon named in probe to funnel cash to Trump and other Republican candidates

The New York Times reported Monday that court filings accused a Russian businessman trying to create a cannabis empire of making $1 million in illegal campaign donations to federal and state candidates.

Andrey Muraviev was part of an effort just three months before the 2018 midterm elections where he would give donations in the name of another person.

The federal grand jury delivered the indictment in Sept. 2020, although there's no explanation why it was sealed until this week.

"Prosecutors have said that more than $150,000 of the money Muraviev had sent, which was siphoned through a bank account controlled by Fruman’s brother, ended up being donated to the Republican Adam Laxat," said CNBC in a separate report. "He was running for governor of Nevada in 2018."

Donald Trump's PAC was another donation. Texas Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) was also named as a recipient of $5,400, the Dallas Morning News reported. Other funds were sent to candidates in Texas and Florida.

Muraview was part of the trial involving Soviet-born Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, along with two other co-defendants. His name was brought up in October for Parnas's trial.



"Mr. Muraviev is believed to be in Russia and remains at large," the unsealed filing said, citing the prosecutors. "Each of the two counts against him carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison."



“He attempted to corrupt our political system to advance his business interests,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, with the Southern District of New York. He went on to say that the office “committed to rooting out efforts by foreigners to interfere with our elections."

Read the full report at the Times.