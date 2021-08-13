GOPPedoRing trends after prominent Republican indicted for sex trafficking a minor: 'Hey QAnon we found them'

Republican strategist and campaign manager Anton Lazzaro was indicted Thursday morning on five counts of sex trafficking and three counts of obstruction of justice. He is the latest in a line of Republicans involved in underage sex scandals, leading activists and progressive groups to allege it's part of a #GOPPedoRing.

Ironically, the QAnon conspiracy group has long alleged that Democrats have been running some sort of secret sex ring with children where they drink their blood in pizza parlors. But in real life, a startling number of Republicans over the past 20 years have been linked to underage sex scandals.

Former Rep. Mark Foley (R-FL) was discovered sending sexual messages to underage boys working as pages at the U.S. Capitol. Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-IL) only recently left prison in 2017 after federal prosecutors indicted him on charges of molesting at least four boys during his time as a high school wrestling coach.

Speaking of wrestling, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is accused of looking the other way as more than 100 former Ohio State students were sexually assaulted by a former athletics doctor. Six athletes said that Jordan had to know what was going on. At least in that case the students were barely over 18.

Then there's Judge Roy Moore, who allegedly molested multiple teen girls. Oklahoma Trump campaign co-chair, state Sen. Ralph Shorty (R) was caught in a hotel room with underage boys.The Republican running against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the 2022 primary confessed to impregnating a 14-year-old when he was 18. Additionally, Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to several counts of sex trafficking a minor. His friend, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is now under investigation for being involved but has denied all involvement.

So, when Lazzaro was indicted Thursday, it seemed part of a long pattern to many online.

See their comments below:































































