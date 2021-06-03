Judge formally accepts guilty plea from Gaetz wingman Joel Greenberg

Former Seminole County, Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg is officially guilty of six criminal counts, a judge announced on Thursday.

Greenberg, described as the wingman of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), pleaded guilty in May to sex trafficking of a child, production of a false document, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking, and conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S.

The Florida Republican agreed to cooperate with investigators in exchange fore 27 counts being dismissed. He must also pay $655,000 in restitution.

The investigation of Greenberg reportedly alerted authorities to potential wrongdoing by Gaetz, who is reportedly under investigation for sex trafficking of a child involving the same girl as in Greenberg's crimes. That investigation reportedly resulted in Gaetz being investigated for obstruction of justice.



