'No need to come to Texas': Republicans freak out about Afghans coming to US after demanding rescue missions

Conservative leaders who have been quick to condemn President Joe Biden for failing to evacuate Afghan allies are now insisting that those refugees cannot be brought to the United States.

Right-wing broadcaster Steve Bannon made the point on his Tuesday War Room program.

"That photo of the 800 people on the plane -- only 150 Americans," Bannon noted. "And the question is where are they taking these, the people that helped us in Afghanistan, the commandos, the interpreters, all that -- you've got to stay in region."

"No need for anybody to come to the gold old United States of America," he added. "Everybody take a deep breath. Let's get them out of there. Let's get them out of Afghanistan. But no need to come to Wisconsin or Texas."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who appeared on Bannon's program, agreed with the right-wing host.

"And we don't have to hear about refugees being brought into our country leading to the likeness of Ilhan Omar becoming members of Congress one day," she said.

Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini echoed the sentiment in a tweet.

"Any Republican that doesn't help fight against the plan to bring 100k Afghans into the country must be primaried," he wrote. "Every @GOP official must go on record NOW."

Watch the video and read the tweets below.

Any Republican that doesn't help fight against the plan to bring 100k Afghans into the country must be primaried Every @GOP official must go on record NOW

— Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) August 17, 2021

Afghans are refugees from a war started and ended by Republican Presidents. GOP leaders have an enormous obligation to step up and help with resettlement. https://t.co/OnJFA1bEA2

— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) August 17, 2021

I'm begging you to understand Republican operatives don't care about the Afghan people. This has always been solely a political wedge for them. If they cared, they'd demand the US accept Afghan refugees, which they are dead set against.

— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 17, 2021

GOP is seriously, "Trump was right to bring our troops home while freeing 5000 Taliban terrorists but how dare Biden bring our troops home with so many Taliban terrorists running free also no way Afghan refugees are coming here to escape the Taliban terrorists we freed."

— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) August 17, 2021