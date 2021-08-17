'No need to come to Texas': Republicans freak out about Afghans coming to US after demanding rescue missions
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Conservative leaders who have been quick to condemn President Joe Biden for failing to evacuate Afghan allies are now insisting that those refugees cannot be brought to the United States.

Right-wing broadcaster Steve Bannon made the point on his Tuesday War Room program.

"That photo of the 800 people on the plane -- only 150 Americans," Bannon noted. "And the question is where are they taking these, the people that helped us in Afghanistan, the commandos, the interpreters, all that -- you've got to stay in region."

"No need for anybody to come to the gold old United States of America," he added. "Everybody take a deep breath. Let's get them out of there. Let's get them out of Afghanistan. But no need to come to Wisconsin or Texas."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who appeared on Bannon's program, agreed with the right-wing host.

"And we don't have to hear about refugees being brought into our country leading to the likeness of Ilhan Omar becoming members of Congress one day," she said.

Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini echoed the sentiment in a tweet.

"Any Republican that doesn't help fight against the plan to bring 100k Afghans into the country must be primaried," he wrote. "Every @GOP official must go on record NOW."

Watch the video and read the tweets below.

