Rachel Maddow thinks Republicans are 'desperate'

Rachel Maddow sounded the alarm on Republican lies around the 2022 campaign and how much worse it is than the suppression tactics used in 2020.

She began by playing a clip of a 2020 robocall from a woman pretending to be from a "civil rights group" and trying to scare voters from voting. The same thing is happening in Arizona today, but Maddow explained it isn't coming from robocalls, it's coming for people sitting at the dropbox location with weapons trying to scare people away from dropping off their ballots.

So far, the Justice Department has filed charges against some of those attempting to intimidate voters. Still, one Republican lawmaker told her supporters that they needed to sign up for slots to enact justice.

"I have been so pleased to hear of all you vigilantes out there that want to camp out at these drop boxes," said Republican state Sen. Kelly Townsend of Apache Junction.

“We’re going to have hidden trail cameras, we are going to have people parked out there watching you and they are going to follow you to your car and get your license plate, so don’t try it. Don’t try it anymore,” Townsend added.

That's what has been happening in Arizona. Given the "Stand Your Ground" laws in the state, it could make for a dangerous situation.

Meanwhile, others are using racism as a tactic. Maddow showed the GOP darkening the skin of gubernatorial candidate and former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams and Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes.

Several other candidates in North Carolina were photoshopped by the Republicans, falsely showing they were wearing "defund the police" shirts that they don't own and weren't wearing.

Ricky Hurtado, who is running for the North Carolina state House and the same thing happened to Rep. Terence Everitt of Wake County, who also wasn't wearing that shirt. The North Carolina Republicans also photoshopped Rep. Brian Farkas, who was waving to people at a parade instead, waving to what they called "rioters."

Fact-checkers have also come out with pieces correcting false claims Republicans are telling about crime statistics.

"So, this is how it is going this year. I can sense, I can feel through the tv screen that you are not shocked, neither am I," said Maddow.

She closed by saying that it's how you can tell that Republicans are desperate and things are close.

See the opener below or at this link.



