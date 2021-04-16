Republicans ripped for launching 'White Nationalism Caucus' to push Anglo-Saxon heritage

Republicans in Congress are facing intense backlash for launching a caucus organized around Anglo-Saxon heritage.
"A nascent 'America First Caucus' in Congress linked to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has been distributing materials calling for a 'common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions' and a return to architectural style that 'befits the progeny of European architecture.' Reps. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) have also agreed to join the group," Punchbowl News reported Friday, citing an email invitation.
"We've been covering Congress for a long time, and this is some of the most nakedly nativist rhetoric we've ever seen," Punchbowl noted.
Here's some of what people were saying:
