'Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs': Jake Tapper shreds Arizona GOP for continuing their sham election 'audit'

On Monday's edition of "The Lead," anchor Jake Tapper slammed the ongoing GOP-backed effort to "audit" the results of the Arizona presidential election — which has drawn scrutiny by everyone from the Justice Department to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

"A new chapter in the unprecedented partisan ballot recount, or 'audit' in Arizona launched by believers of the big lie," said Tapper. "This week, the 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 election are being recounted for a third time. The previous two audits found no evidence of election fraud. A reminder that the Maricopa County election board is run by Republicans who all attested to the legitimacy of that county's election. The state's governor also is a Trump-supporting republican."

"Nonetheless, the insanity, cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs is happening, and it's all happening in a shroud of secrecy," continued Tapper. "Only the pro-Trump One America News Network is in control of the livestream of the event, a network that continues to push lies about the 2020 election, of course. Legitimate news organizations have had to fight to get one camera in there. The counting is expected to last well into the summer. There is, of course, a little hiccup at the end of this week. They have to pause because local high schools need the space for graduations."

