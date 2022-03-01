'We're not going to be lectured': Dem lawmaker smacks down GOP by reminding them of Trump's record on Ukraine

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) went off on Republicans for their latest attempt to blame President Joe Biden for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking on the House floor just hours ahead of the State of the Union address, McGovern pointed to former President Donald Trump, who tried to cover for Russia after they meddled in 2016.

Instead of trying to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable, Trump parroted his talking points that Ukraine might have been behind the 2016 election meddling.

McGovern was quick to remind McCarthy of all this -- and he piled on with more stories about Trump's mistreatment of Ukraine during his presidency.

"He ousted a well-respected US ambassador to Ukraine because they weren't doing what he wanted them to do in terms of finding dirt on his political opponents," he said. "[Trump] froze military assistance to Ukraine, they said nothing. [He] withheld a White House meeting with Zelensky. Turned Ukraine policy over to Giuliani. I could go on and on, and on. So we are not gonna be lectured by them.”

See the video below, uploaded by The Recount:

