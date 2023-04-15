Right-wing Bud Light boycott crumbles as GOP faced loss of major donor

Bud Light's partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney caused many conservative voices to boycott the beer company, but there is reportedly now a GOP-led push to back off, or risk losing major funding.

The National Republican Congressional Committee initially used the beer beef to raise funds in its latest "anti-woke" campaign, but on Saturday quietly deleted a tweet critical of the beer, whose owner happens to be one of their biggest donors, Anheuser-Busch, according to the Daily Beast's report.

The outlet reported that the NRCC, which backs Republican congressional campaigns, sent out a now-deleted tweet suggesting that Bud Light "tastes light water."

“Thanks to Dylan Mulvaney, we can all finally admit that Bud Light tastes like water,” the revived tweet says. “With our new koozie’s, you can make sure no one confuses Bud Light with real beer ever again.”

Shortly after it was posted, the tweet was deleted, as was the corresponding fundraising page, according to the Daily Beast.

The backtracking comes just one day after Donald Trump Jr. called on conservatives to ease up on their boycott of the "conservative-leaning" Bud Light. And just last week, Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tried to weigh in on the so-called "woke beer" debate, only to have it blow up in his face.