Republicans get their corporate tax break in new COVID stimulus
Photo: AFP

Republicans worked to ensure that the new COVID-19 stimulus bill would ensure a corporate tax break so that multi-national corporations can write off their martinis at lunch.

The Washington Post reported Sunday evening that the 'three martini lunch' tax deduction is included as part of the bill. President Donald Trump thinks that the free corporate lunch provision will save the restaurant industry. However, what he doesn't appear to realize is that if people are working from home, out of fear of contracting the virus, they're not going to corporate lunches. At the same time, when the outbreak is so severe that restaurants must stop indoor dining again, it's difficult to have a three-hour business lunch with executives.

Critics agree, the Post explained. Saying that the provision "would do little to help struggling restaurants and would largely benefit business executives who do not urgently need help at this time."

Speaking to the press, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rattled off a list of things that Democrats wanted in the bill that weren't included, like childcare tax credits, help for municipal governments and schools, and a slew of other things.

"Republicans are nickel-and-diming benefits for jobless workers, while at the same time pushing for tax breaks for three-martini power lunches. It's unconscionable," said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR).

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) trashed the bill for only giving Americans a $600 check instead of the Democratic plan from earlier in the year that handed over $1200.