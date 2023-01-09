Republicans kill C-SPAN cameras during rules debate

It's been only a few days since C-SPAN broadcast a near fistfight on the floor of the House of Representatives. As Republicans debate the rules package on Monday, C-SPAN was cut.

Once the House gavels in, the majority controls the cameras in the House. In this case, the Republicans decided C-SPAN could go.

It isn't the first time it has happened since the non-profit, public service network began in 1979. It came after days of debate over whether Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would ultimately be declared the speaker.

"I think it is — what the American people were able to see unfold on the floor was a good thing for our democracy and our republic, right?” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) told Jake Tapper on Sunday.

“It was a good thing for people to be able to see the inner workings,” he said.

But by Monday, C-SPAN was gone as Republicans opted for less transparency in House proceedings.

Among the many things that will be lost with the multiple angles and close observations of C-SPAN cameras are sites like "Bad Lip Reading," which crafts their own videos based on what the mouths of lawmakers appear to be saying.

"We should absolutely continue the CSPAN coverage and allow them to film house action and votes. Give the people what they want," tweeted Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA).

The last time a major event unfolded and the cameras were cut, lawmakers began to live-stream the floor themselves on their cell phones.