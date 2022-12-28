Suspended agents add fuel to GOP's assault on the FBI as it investigates Trump: report

Many legislative variables and political stances will shift when the Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in January, however one party stance that will remain the same pretty much throughout the party is the public distrust and scrutiny of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Now new accusations from FBI agents placed on leave, calling themselves 'The Suspendables' is taking Republican scrutiny to a new level, according to The New York Times.

The political party that just cloaked itself in 'Blue Lives Matter' and law enforcement support less than 18 months ago has taken an 180-degree turn and is now a fierce critic of the country's most exclusive law enforcement agency.

'The Suspendables' are accusing decorated agent George Piro, former director of the FBI's Miami field office, of having ill-intent on investigating former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Along with the sentiment shared by 'The Suspendables,' a lot of the recent GOP hostility is the result of a federal investigation that took a deep look into threats directed at school councils, school boards and Parent Teacher Association meetings. With much of the extreme behavior coming from conservative groups, the FBI investigated many as potential threats. Tie this to the additional investigations of former President Donald Trump outside of Mar-a-Lago, and you have a trifecta of anti-FBI talking points being echoed by right-wing political candidates, consultants and media pundits.

The political party misrepresented the school threats investigation and used it as fuel to fire that conservative groups were unfairly being singled out, quickly separating itself from its pro-law enforcement stance it clung to during social unrest and citizen protests across the United States in 2020 and 2021.

The stiffest criticism is coming from Republican populist politicians including Marjorie Taylor Green, Trump, who was the biggest critic of former FBI Director James Comey, who served in the position when he was elected in 2016 and Florida representative Matt Goetz.

After the midterm elections Republicans have told all who would listen that they plan on investigating the FBI when they control the House of Representatives. Now Piro, who led interrogation efforts on Saddam Hussein in 2004, looks like he may the sacrificial lamb and starting point of the Republican House investigation as early as January or February.