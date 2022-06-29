Republicans found Hutchinson's testimony 'devastating' as right-wing media turns on Trump: report

Cracks are emerging in Donald Trump's political coalition following explosive testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to an analysis broadcast on CNN.

"Happening now," CNN's Wolf Blitzer began, "former President Trump's risk of criminal prosecution may be rising right now after a former White House aide's explosive public testimony about his erratic behavior Jan. 6 and his role in inciting violence. A senior House Republican is now predicting indictments." That official has yet to be named.

For analysis, Blitzer interviewed CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel following an appearance by former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who said he feared Mark Meadows was "completely incompetent or having a nervous breakdown" on Jan. 6.

"Jamie Gangel, behind the scenes, do Trump allies realize how damming this testimony was?" Blitzer asked.

"Don't think you have to go behind the scenes," Gangel replied. "We just heard Mick Mulvaney there. Also the New York Post, a traditional ally of Trump headline, 'Tyrant Trump.' "The Washington Examiner, also conservative, unfit for power again.

The editorial in The Washington Examiner pushed back against Trump attempting a 2024 comeback.

"Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s Tuesday testimony ought to ring the death knell for former President Donald Trump’s political career. Trump is unfit to be anywhere near power ever again," the editorial board wrote. "Trump is a disgrace. Republicans have far better options to lead the party in 2024. No one should think otherwise, much less support him, ever again."





Gangel had further reporting.

"I spoke last night, today, to many Republican sources," she said. "They all said to me that the testimony was devastating and they felt that Cassidy Hutchinson, from the person they dealt with when she was in legislative affairs, had been someone who was very loyal to Trump, a true believer."



"That said, they also said that they're concerned that this may not be getting through to the Trump base," Gangel noted. "We'll see that in the polls."

Watch: