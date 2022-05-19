Republicans ‘hate America’ — and their constituents are getting fed up: Howard Dean

Former DNC Chair Howard Dean blasted Republicans for hating America during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC's "The Beat."

Anchor Ari Melber reported on the Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol sent a letter to Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) asking for his cooperation.

The letter came more than one year after Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, suggested that Republicans in Congress may have given reconnaissance tours prior to the Jan. 6 attack.

"As to your clip, it is particularly valuable because this is a former officer of the united states armed forces who served her country. which is more than i can say for most of the republicans ran around the Capitol building wrecking the place," Dean said.

"The truth is, that there are despicable congresspeople on the right. It's not because they are conservative, there are plenty of conservatives I actually like and respect. It is because they hate America and they hate the people of America," Dean charged.

"When you consider that something like two-thirds of the Republican delegation in the House of Representatives voted to overthrow the election, these people hate America and they are so consumed by their own hate, that they spread it to their constituents," he continued.

"I actually think their constituents are getting a little sick of it and my hope is, as I've said before, the real big fix here is not electing more Democrats, it is voters coming to their senses and stop electing hate-filled people who want violence and will do anything necessary to get their way," Dean said.

Watch: