Biden White House feeling 'unbridled glee' at seeing MAGA diehards getting key committee spots: report

Multiple far-right Republicans -- including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) -- have landed coveted spots on the House Oversight Committee.
However, Politico reports that members of President Joe Biden's White House appear to be far from intimidated and are actually feeling "unbridled glee" at these appointments.
"Privately, the president’s aides sent texts to one another with digital high fives and likened their apparent luck to drawing an inside straight," the publication writes. "One White House ally called it a 'political gift.'"
Another Biden administration official told Politico that the MAGA House Oversight Committee members are “extreme and crazy, yes, and easy to dunk on in the media," which could benefit the White House politically.
While some House Democrats were apprehensive about the MAGA allies being so much in the national spotlight, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said that it would make the GOP caucus appear unhinged.
"“The Republicans have brought the QAnon caucus to the Oversight Committee, and you can expect them to run with the most ludicrous conspiracy theories one can ever imagine,” he said. “And I think our job is very simple, which is to make sure that we ground our work and any of these investigations in reality.”