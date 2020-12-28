Trump abandoned by Republicans -- during two major votes: report
Donald Trump prior to boarding Marine One on Oct. 30, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

With less than one month remaining in Trump's time in the White House, his grip on the Republican Party is loosening.

After Congress passed a bill with $600 direct stimulus relief, Trump demanded that it be raised to $2,000. After waiting for days, he eventually signed the original bill he ad criticized. When Republicans in Congress had the opportunity to vote to raise the relief to $2,000, only 44 Republicans supported it while 130 GOP members of Congress rejected Trump's position.

After Republicans rejected Trump's position on stimulus relief, the House of Representatives the voted to override Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

On the Pentagon funding vote, Trump again lost more than 100 Republicans.

HuffPost congressional correspondent Matt Fuller reported, "Trump's grip on the GOP loosens. Winter intensifies."