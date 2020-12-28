House passes bipartisan bill to raise stimulus to $2000 — now it heads to the Senate
Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters (CNN/screen grab)

On Monday, the House of Representatives passed a bill expanding the stimulus payments on COVID-19 relief from $600 to $2,000.

Because the vote was to expedite the measure outside of the normal rules, two thirds of members present and voting were required to approve it, including those voting by proxy.

Ultimately, over forty House Republicans voted with Democrats to pass the measure, under pressure from outgoing President Donald Trump who held up the stimulus bill in part over a demand to increase the size of the payments — blindsiding Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration who helped craft the original agreement.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is unclear; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not supported increasing the size of direct payments, although he is under pressure as a result of the runoff elections in Georgia.