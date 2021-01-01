Establishment Republicans are furious at Josh Hawley: 'He’s not some moron like Louie Gohmert'

New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi explained on CNN that the overwhelming number of traditional Republicans in office are angry at Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) because they never saw him as a member of the crazy sect of the GOP.

Nuzzi, who later tweeted about her interview, explained that one official put it, "He's not some moron like Louie Gohmert."

She also said that Trump's allies are concerned about the president's isolation.

"Everyone I talked to who ordinarily is around the president has said they sometimes don't even know who is next to him," she reported. "When he was at Mar-a-Lago, he was very isolated. People typically around him were not. He has sort of had this vacuum filled by people who were the worst of the worst 'yes men,' who were telling him what he wants to hear, who were telling him to do the most destructive things. And this is kind of, of course, I think how he's going out, sort of very angrily and frustrated and isolated and surrounded by people who are bringing out and encouraging his worst instincts. When he came back early from Mar-a-Lago and skipped the New Year's Eve event last night, I think we all knew he was going to be planning something, and I think besides this January 6th event, he will be planning all sorts of other things before he finally has to head out the door on January 20th."

