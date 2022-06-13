Washington Post columnist and former conservative Jennifer Rubin responded to the second day of public hearings from the House committee investigating Jan. 6 by tying the Republican Party to Donald Trump's criminality.

One of the things the committee pointed out is that former President Donald Trump was already spinning false election fraud claims months before the election. The evidence presented by former Attorney General Bill Barr, and acting AG Jeffrey Rosen, Fox editor Chris Stirewalt and Bill Stepien made it clear that the 2020 election not only wasn't stolen but that there was nothing Trump could do to change the results.

"All this leads to the conclusion that Trump was so adamant not to acquire the 'loser' title that he furiously sought confirmation of specious allegations," wrote Rubin. "Finding none, he was willing to burn down the system to keep power. This is not delusion; it’s intentional destruction of American democracy."

There are those who think that Trump was "so nuts" that he didn't believe every adviser, lawyer, judge or anyone else around him trying to explain that he lost.

"If that’s the case, what is the excuse for election deniers such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy?" asked Rubin. "If Trump is deranged, Republicans bear an even greater responsibility for the mayhem and continued threat to democracy. Presumably, they can process facts and accept the findings of the Trump inner circle, the courts and Republican secretaries of state that there was no fraud rendering the election illegitimate."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been caught swinging one way to the other about the so-called "big lie" and the attack on Congress that followed. After McCarthy was talking about removing Trump through the 25th Amendment, he rushed to Trump's side for a photo-op.

McCarthy, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), knew that the so-called election fraud was fake, but continued not just to placate Trump but prop him up in public and call the election into question.

As the 50th anniversary of the Watergate scandal is approaches, Rubin wrote that once again a president is being "revealed to be a huckster. Financial fraud seems to be [a] promising lead to follow."

After all of the testimony on Monday, Rubin concluded that no reasonable person could agree that there were doubts about the 2020 election.

"Trump never had evidence of fraud. And he was willing to destroy the country to stay in power when he lost. That’s an indictment for the Republicans who continue to support him.

McCarthy is hoping to become the U.S. Speaker of the House after the November 2022 midterm election.

