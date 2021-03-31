Republicans need to stop 'looking the other way' on members' sexual misconduct scandals: Ex-DOJ official
Matt Gaetz (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former Justice Department spokesperson Matthew Miller tore into the Republican Party for how it handles sexual misconduct scandals like the federal investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

"Look, you know, at the same time I said it's not a political story," said Miller. "I do think you have to step back and look at the fact that you've had a succession of people, senior people in the Republican Party, Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, Jim Jordan, who has been accused of looking the other way of sexual assault when he was a wrestling coach, and now Matt Gaetz."

"I say that not to say that the Republican Party would own the actions of every person in their party," Miller added. "At every large institution, you have people who do the wrong thing. The way you judge an institution is how you respond in each of these cases, the Republican Party has responded by looking the other way. As we learn more the facts here, the political question is, is the Republican Party going to look the other way, as they have in all of these other cases of senior members committing what happen to be heinous, heinous acts?"

Watch below:

Matthew Miller says the GOP needs to stop ignoring sexual misconduct scandals www.youtube.com