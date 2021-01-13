Congresswoman bashes Republicans who refuse to go through metal detectors: 'Find another job'

Republicans had a tantrum on Tuesday night when they were asked by Capitol Police to go through metal detectors before entering the Capitol ahead of a vote. Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) joined shooting survivor Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) shouting at Capitol Police officers who just one week ago put their bodies between the members and armed insurrectionists.

Colleague Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) was incensed. Speaking to MSNBC's Chris Hayes she asked if these men refused to go through TSA or if they rushed the metal detectors at the airport.

"So when I went in, I didn't see that take place," she said about entering the Capitol with Democrats. "There was a line of people that were waiting to go through the metal detectors. So, in the place where I was, people were just waiting in line and we went through without incident. But for those that did that, first of all, we're talking about your job. Let's just look at it from the most basic level."

She explained that if a person works at McDonald's and refuses to wear their uniform, they're not going to work.

"Wherever you are, when you're told this is what you have to do, this is what you have to do or you're not working," she continued. "I don't know, have they ever had a job before? Also, how do you get on a plane? You have to go and say this is against your rights. Do you rush through and not go through the metal detectors before you get on the plane? This is them trying to push the limits as far as they can. We have Congress members who have said they want to carry their guns on the House floor. We have Congress members who bring their guns to our office buildings. This is where we should feel safe, but you're bringing your guns to the office building. I don't feel safe around that. Many people don't feel safe with that, and you know what, if you won't abide -- they won't abide by the simple things this job calls for, then go find another one."

Watch the interview below:



