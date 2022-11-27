The GOP is just not that into Trump — for now

Republicans are not that into Donald Trump's 2024 campaign run, but this movie has played many times before as Republicans feign interest before ultimately submitting to the beloved commander-in-chief of GOP voters.

Politico explained Sunday that Trump’s 2024 announcement has been "followed by a raft of potential 2024 contenders appearing at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas over the weekend, where at least one Republican who had previously said she would defer to Trump if he ran — former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley — now said she is considering running in a 'serious way.'"

Even the freeing of Trump's Twitter account hasn't drawn in the enthusiasm expected from the announcement. The report noted that the Fox's network spent more time talking about the Taylor Swift ticketing fiasco than about Donald Trump after the announcement.

Haley has already failed once in her presidential efforts, and even after she quit the race, she still wasn't given a cabinet seat in the Trump administration.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will start airing ads in Iowa on Friday through a super PAC.

“The people talking about [Trump’s campaign announcement] in my circles, it’s almost like it didn’t happen,” said evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats. “That, to me, is what is telling, where people believe we probably need to move forward, not look in the rearview mirror.”

Even former Rep. Tom Tancredo, an ex-Colorado Republican leader, discovered that the disdain for Trump and his non-stop drama is growing.

“There’s a significant number of people out there who really are opposed to him, and I don’t think will change their minds over the course of the next two years,” he said. “He's one of the best presidents we’ve ever had.”

Adding, “You can’t deny that that’s a problem for him … I’m worried about his electability, surely.”

“His unique selling point is, ‘I did this, I fixed the economy, I gave you the Abraham Accords, I kept peace, I fixed the border with no help from the Washington politicians,’” said one Republican strategist in Trump world.

A republican strategist close to Trump is claiming that he has the ability to claim that he "fixed the economy," ignoring that he completely destroyed it before leaving the White House. The other success story they cited was the Abraham Accords, which was Jared Kushner's baby trying to establish peace in the Middle East. It failed to create an alliance between Israel with countries that are currently opposed to each other Palestine and Pakistan, which still refuses to recognize the legitimacy of Israel.

Similarly, if Trump had "fixed the border," then the border would be fixed. Instead, Republicans say it is still a serious problem, and it's broken.

Saul Anuzis, a former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, couldn't help but notice that Trump's announcement didn't show the support that most former presidents would have as they announce.

“It’s shocking, in the sense that I think he felt that he could scare everybody out of the field and become the presumptive nominee, and it just didn’t work,” he said. “It’s not like 20 congressmen came on board. It’s not like 100 members of the RNC came on board.”

Read the full piece at Politico.