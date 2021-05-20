Republicans are still scared Trump will mean-tweet them even though he's banned from Twitter: Adam Kinzinger
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) (Screen cap).

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," as the House took the vote to pass the bill to establish a January 6th Commission on the Capitol riot, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a conservative Trump opponent who voted for the measure, speculated that some Republicans who voted against it are still afraid of Trump tweets — even though he's banned from Twitter.

"I think it's an easy vote," said Kinzinger. "We need answers. We need to take ownership of what was done, what led to it. This was an attack on our democracy and an attack on the number 2, 3, 4 person in line of secession for the presidency. It was the right vote. I'm pleased by the number of my colleagues that voted so far. I wish it was significantly higher. But I think, given all of the people that came out against it, it's a positive number."

"You say this, Congressman Kinzinger, and I'm quoting you now: 'We cannot let fear stop us from doing what is right,'" said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Is fear what stopped so many of your Republican colleagues from supporting this new investigation into the January 6th attack?"

"I think so," said Kinzinger. "I can't speak for everyone. But I think fear plays a big role. It's fear of a primary, fear of losing my election. Fear of, even though he's not on Twitter, a Donald Trump Tweet, which is amazing to me that people still fear that because he doesn't have access to that anymore."

"I think we've lost in American politics and in my party, what is the definition of leadership?" said Kinzinger. "Leadership isn't looking around and figuring out what you have to do to lead. This is one of those things. It's putting us in the court of people who are not going to be politically motivated. Who doesn't want to know the answers? Maybe they're good, maybe they're bad."

Watch below:

Adam Kinzinger says GOP still fear Trump tweets even though he can't tweet www.youtube.com