Wyoming official considering Texas scheme to secede to form confederacy of GOP states: report

On Monday, the Washington Examiner reported that the chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party floated the idea of secession to form a neo-confederacy consisting of Republican-voting states.

"Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne suggested the idea to War Room Pandemic podcast host and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in a weekend interview focused on the decision by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranked Republican in the House, to vote in favor of impeaching Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection related to the deadly riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6," reported Mike Brest.

Eathorne told Bannon, a longtime adviser to Trump currently under indictment for an alleged border wall scam, "We need to focus on the fundamentals ... Many of these Western states have the ability to be self-reliant, and we're keeping eyes on Texas too and their consideration of possible secession. Now, they have a different state constitution than we do as far as wording, but it is something that we're all paying attention to."

Bannon pushed back, saying he is "absolutely, 1,000 percent against any even discussion of secession."

Wyoming's U.S. representative, Rep. Liz Cheney, drove a wedge in the GOP when she became the highest-ranking Republican to vote to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump for inciting insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Since then, she has faced calls for her ouster as chair of the House Republican Conference. Eathorne also repeatedly attacked Cheney throughout the interview, telling Bannon she gave the state party no notice of her decision.