Steve Bannon says Republicans are going to impeach and arrest Joe Biden when the GOP wins in 2022

Fringe conservative Steve Bannon announced that the 2023 Republican agenda, should they win the House and Senate back in 2022, will be to impeach and arrest President Joe Biden.

Speaking on his radio show, Bannon explained that it was all because of what was happening at the southern border of the U.S. and Mexico.

"Preserve your documents because after impeachment, they're going to put you up on criminal charges," alleged Bannon. "Criminal charges for allowing this country to be invaded by your actions."

The U.S. isn't being invaded, though Republicans take issue with immigrants and refugees being allowed inside the United States. Immigrant advocates are attacking Biden for his deportations of those attempting to cross the borders, who are coming not only from Latin America but from Carribian islands which have experienced earthquakes and other economic problems in Haiti.

While the argument of nonstop investigations, impeachment, hearings and random arrests of anyone opposing the GOP might appeal to party loyalists, it's not clear if it would be a winning message in the 2022 general election.

You can see Bannon's threats below: