Republicans triggered in Jan. 6 hearing turn to gaslighting, whitewashing and shouting: analysis

A CNN analysis of the House Jan. 6 hearing Wednesday walked through the rancor and rage coming from supporters of former President Donald Trump as they were faced with the reality and accountability of the Capitol attack.

The analysis began with the gaslighting from at least three Republicans who downplayed the riot or denying it altogether. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) announced that he is an insurrection denier to viewers, saying that those who attacked police, and trashed the Capitol were just "visitors" being "orderly" in Statuary Hall that day.

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) said during the hearing that the attackers were just a "mob of misfits." Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) passed over the violence saying that "many…peacefully protested" on Jan. 6. Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) claimed "it was Trump supporters who lost their lives that day," as if that somehow made the attack on the Capitol acceptable. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) questioned how Attorney General Merrick Garland even knows that the mob was of Trump supporters?

"The theme of the day became clear as the hearing progressed," said the CNN analysis. "The vast majority of House Republicans are still on board with the 'big lie' about 2020 and are willing to lie about January 6."

President Donald Trump's former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen dodged questions about Trump's involvement, particularly during a meeting Jan. 3 that he refused to answer any questions about.

"I cannot tell you, consistent with my obligations today, about private conversations with the President, one way or the other," Rosen claimed, saying he "tried to be as forthcoming as I can" but there are "ground rules," he said he must follow.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) asked how that could possibly be a valid answer since no one has invoked executive privilege in this case.

The hearing was taking place in the House Reform and Oversight Committee, though there was very little oversight going on as Republicans refused to even agree on the reality of what happened on Jan. 6.

AG Garland spoke to the Senate, telling Republicans there, "In my career as a judge and in law enforcement, I have not seen a more dangerous threat to democracy than the invasion of the Capitol. This was an attempt by some ... to interfere with the fundamental passing element of our democracy, the peaceful transfer of power."

All of it unfolded at the same time that Republicans removed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from the GOP leadership, attacking her as disloyal for refusing to agree with the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election.

