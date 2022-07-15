Republicans worry 'naive' Ukrainian-born colleague is getting 'played' to hurt Zelenskyy: report

Pro-NATO members of the Republican leadership are growing increasingly concerned about comments made by a Ukrainian-born first-term member of their House caucus who they believe is being manipulated to attack the administration of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to a report from Politico's Andrew Desiderio and Olivia Beavers, Republicans were once pleased that Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) was willing to be the face of the wing of the party that supported Ukraine's battle to halt Vladimir Putin's unwarranted invasion of their country, but now they are having second thoughts after recent comments she made.

The report notes, "Spartz (R-Ind.), who has traveled to Ukraine a half-dozen times since the war began and spoken passionately about the conflict, shocked lawmakers in both parties recently with her intense criticisms of the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his confidants," before adding that her comments have alarmed her colleagues and Democrats.

"Inside the House GOP Conference, there’s a widespread fear that her posture is damaging U.S.-Ukraine relations at the worst possible time — and that she’s being played by forces that aim to weaken the Western alliance. GOP national-security hawks also worry that the MAGA wing of their party, where there’s already resistance to supporting Ukraine, will point to Spartz’s comments as justification," Politico is reporting with one Republican member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee privately complaining about her after asking their name not be used.

“Her naiveness is hurting our own people,” they said before adding, "It is not helpful to what we’re trying to do and I’m not sure her facts are accurate … We have vetted these guys.”

Another Republican was stunned when hearing her comments, telling Politico, "What the f*ck."

According to a third Republican, Spartz has gained a reputation as difficult to work with the report pointing out she has a bad habit of showing up at committee meetings she doesn't belong in.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has gone on the record about her attacks on Zelenskyy, telling reporters, "I don’t share her criticisms. I believe that the Zelenskyy government and the Ukrainian people have risen to the moment. It is in our national security interest to stand with the Ukrainian people and their elected leadership.”

Politico also reports that President Joe Biden's State Department is also not happy with her comments that officials hope to sit her down and debrief her.