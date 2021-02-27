Alabama GOP advances resolution supporting America's withdrawal from United Nations

On Saturday, Al.com reported that the Alabama Republican Party is moving forward with a resolution calling for the United States to terminate its membership with the United Nations.

"The resolution, one of about a dozen the party will consider today, cites what it said were U.N. policies that support abortion, disarmament of citizens, and the influence of socialist countries," said the report. "It says the U.N. opposes American policies in the Middle East and supports climate control policies that would wipe out jobs."

Various Republicans over the years have called for the U.S. to separate from the U.N., usually based on conspiracy theories about a shadow global government encroaching on U.S. sovereignty.

In 2017, Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers introduced a bill in the House to do so, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act, which gathered co-sponsorship from a number of Republicans including Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Going further back, in 2014, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) called for withdrawing from the U.N. during her first campaign, falsely claiming that Agenda 21, a non-binding U.N. resolution encouraging sustainable development, was a secret plot to abolish Americans' property rights.