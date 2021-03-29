QAnon congresswoman says vaccine passports may cause apocalyptic end times
Republicans are panicking over the concept of vaccine passports as polls reveal their base is the most misinformed population on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Authoritarian leftists want a Chinese-styled social credit system here in America. Vaccine passports via the Govt or private sector would create a two-tiered caste system," Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted on Monday.

"Every elected GOP officeholder worth a damn should publicly oppose this un-American concept immediately!!!" he demanded.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the controversial QAnon cultist who sided with the Capitol insurrectionists by voting to overturn the 2020 election, answered the call.

"They are actually talking about people's ability to buy and sell linked to the vaccine passport. They might as well call it Biden's Mark of the Beast," Greene tweeted, referring to apocalypse in the Book of Revelation.