Republicans will fall back on ‘complete garbage’ strategy to respond to bombshell Giuliani news: reporter

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman addressed the day's breaking news regarding the raid on Rudy Giuliani's home and office by federal agents conducting a criminal investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine.

"It would be smart, frankly, if Republicans would use this opportunity to kind of confront Mr. Giuliani's bizarre behavior over the years and some of the instances he's been involved in," Sherman said. "I don't imagine that will happen ... The House Republicans are going to say almost definitely that his is a continuation of a corrupt and uneven Justice Department and some sort of deep state -- which is complete garbage and complete nonsense, but that's what we've heard out of them for many years, and that's what I assume we'll continue to hear."

"Senate Republicans are going to continue to say they either didn't see it or will otherwise ignore it," he added.

