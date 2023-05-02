Pro-Trump Republican resigns from school board after accusations of affair with teen: report

A born-again pastor and pro-Trump Republican who was featured in a New York Times article about insurgent factions fighting against the GOP establishment in Pennsylvania has resigned his seat on a school board over allegations of an affair with a teen, WISR radio reported Tuesday.
Bill Halle is the co-founder of an offshoot of the Republican Party called the Patriot Party in Butler County, PA, a group that aligns itself with former President Donald Trump and supports his election fraud claims.
Halle, who also boasts of being the founder of the Grace Youth and Family Foundation, was accused of an affair with a 17-year-old girl, WISR radio reported. He resigned from the Butler Area School District School Board Sunday. The Butler Eagle reported that he had been its director.
A judge has also issued a temporary protection order against Halle, though no formal charges have been filed, WISR said.
“I am simply not legally able to comment right now, but I will when legally permissible," Halle said in a Facebook post.
"Things are rarely as reported in the liberal press and on social media hack sites with secret unknown page administraters (sic)," he continued. "I want to thank everyone who has tried to call, text, message, etc., with words of encouragement and support for me. However, I covet your prayers first for the young woman involved."
The youth organization announced that it won't be hosting the summer camp this year. Its restaurant, "The Net Cafe" will also be closed.
See one local news report below or at the link here.
Butler Area school director resigns after sexual violence protection order filed against him www.youtube.com