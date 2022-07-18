QAnon tour booted out of Rochester venue after furious uproar from locals: report

On Monday, the Democrat & Chronicle reported that the "ReAwaken America Tour," a traveling event studded with prominent QAnon adherents, has been kicked out of its planned venue in Rochester, New York on August 12 and 13, following anger from locals.

The group had planned to hold their event at the Main Street Armory.

"In an email distributed Monday, venue owner Scott Donaldson wrote, '(In response) to the outpour(ing) of concern from our community, both good and bad, I have decided after careful thought to cancel The ReAwaken America Tour that was scheduled for August 2022,'" reported Marcia Greenwood. "Last week, Grammy-nominated indie-pop band Japanese Breakfast announced it was cancelling a Sept. 27 show at the Armory over its decision to host the ReAwaken America event, featuring Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, both advisors to former President Donald Trump."

READ: Steve Bannon pledged he'd go 'medieval' at his trial — but it hasn't turned out that way

"Also on the ReAwaken America speakers list: Dr. Stella Immanuel, who has posted videos claiming that doctors make medicine using DNA from aliens, and Scott McKay and Gene Ho, who have links to the false QAnon conspiracy theory about a global child molestation and sacrifice ring being led by prominent Democratic politicians," noted the report.

Flynn, the former National Security Adviser to Donald Trump, has in recent years sunk deeply into the QAnon movement, attending many of their conferences. At once such event last year, Flynn agreed with an attendee that the United States needs a violent military coup of the type that happened in Myanmar — though he later tried to deny saying this.

Stone, another longtime ally of Trump, is currently facing intense scrutiny from the House Select Committee on January 6, as a link between Trump's inner circle and far-right paramilitary groups like the Proud Boys.