QAnon supporter reviving JFK Jr's George magazine as fans continue to believe he is working with Trump to save the world

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that a prominent QAnon adherent is announcing his intention to bring back the defunct magazine "George" — a periodical founded by John F. Kennedy Jr.

"According to one faction of QAnon believers, George’s founder, John F. Kennedy Jr., faked his 1999 death in a plane crash to somehow team up with Donald Trump to take on a Satanic cabal. Some have even identified Vincent Fusca, a Trump supporter who often wears a T-shirt with a cover of George printed on it at pro-Trump events, as JFK Jr. in disguise," reported Will Sommer. "These QAnon supporters suspect issues of George might lay out JFK Jr.’s plan, if only they could manage to decode them."

Now, one prominent member of the QAnon movement is actually planning to cash in on this belief — by bringing George back to print.

"Now one QAnon ally is taking George mania even further and has announced plans to bring the magazine back. Gene Ho, a former photographer for Trump’s 2016 campaign and frequent guest at Q conventions, claimed in a video posted online recently that he’s 'the new editor of George,'" said the report. "'Hey friends, it’s Gene Ho here, and I need an introduction,' Ho says in the video. 'But there’s someone that you know that doesn’t need an introduction — none other than JFK Jr.! Because he was the first editor of George. And here’s the thing, I am the next editor of George. Yes, George is coming back'. On Wednesday, a Times Square billboard announced the magazine’s supposed return with a cover bearing the George logo and a painting portraying Trump as Paul Revere."

Per the report, the rebooted magazine will be jam-packed with pro-QAnon celebrities. "The cover promises a 'sit down' with Scott McKay, a tomahawk-toting QAnon leader known as 'Patriot Streetfighter.' The issue also features an interview with 'The Commander’s Artist,' a right-wing illustrator known on the far-right for portraying Trump allies like lawyer Sidney Powell and former general Michael Flynn as Revolutionary War heroes. On an email sign-up page, potential George subscribers are asked whether they’re interested in coverage of topics like 'Spirituality' and 'MAGA / Patriotism.'"

The fervent belief that JFK Jr. will return from the dead to join forces with Trump and defeat the Satanists supposedly controlling America drove over 100 QAnon supporters last year to convene in Dallas, Texas, where he would supposedly show up. After he never did, they mulled around the area for a while, with many refusing to leave after having abandoned their lives and some considering setting up a permanent headquarters there.

