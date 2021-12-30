Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee (D) is scheduled to deliver an address and take questions Thursday, but the event was crashed by anti-mask and anti-vaccine protesters who refused to leave.

NBC10's Katie Davis posted photos of the event, which was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EST, prior to the governor's arrival.

One of the men was wearing a Rhode Island Freedom Fighters hoodie. The group is made up of healthcare workers who refused to get vaccinated after being mandated to do so.

House Republicans are already challenging McKee's mask and vaccine mandates despite a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the state and surrounding states.

Woonsocket Police were called to the scene and at that point, the protesters agreed to leave. However, they moved outside the window.

See the photos below:



