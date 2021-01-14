'He plowed his plane into the ground': Trump-backing conservative writes brutal obituary for his presidency

<p>"Our much-loved raven Merlina has not been seen at the Tower for several weeks, and her continued absence indicates to us that she may have sadly passed away," it added.</p><p>According to folklore, if there are fewer than six ravens left to guard the Tower, both the kingdom and country will collapse.</p><p>But Yeoman Warder Ravenmaster Chris Skaife, who looks after the birds, assured worried Britons already battered by the coronavirus pandemic and the Brexit divorce that the nation was safe -- for now.</p><p>"Obviously, as the ravenmaster, my concern is looking after the kingdom," he told BBC radio.</p><p>"But we do have seven ravens here at the Tower of London, six by royal decree and of course I still have a spare one, so we're OK at the moment."</p><p>The decree, purportedly issued in the 17th century, stated there must be six on site at any one time.</p><p>Skaife told AFP in an interview in October last year he usually keeps two as "spares", "just in case", and that Merlina was his favourite.</p><p>Merlina, described by the Tower as the "undisputed ruler of the roost", was last seen at the historic palace by the River Thames several weeks ago.</p><p>"Just before Christmas, before we went into the lockdown, we were putting the ravens to bed, and she didn't come back," said Skaife.</p><p>He described Merlina as a "free-spirited raven that has been known to leave the Tower precincts on many occasion".</p><p>However, he added "she normally comes back to us, but this time she didn't so I do fear that she is not with us anymore".</p><p>Merlina became an internet favourite from Skaife's frequent posts and videos of her on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, which have more than 120,000 followers.</p><p>There seven remaining ravens in captivity in the Tower are Poppy, Erin, Jubilee, Rocky, Harris, Gripp and George.</p><p>The birds suddenly found themselves with no one to play with -- or rob food from. He raised fears the birds would fly away to try to find food elsewhere.</p><p>© 2021 AFP</p>
