Trump fan attacked Pelosi over criticism of racists before breaking into her office: 'I'm white -- I'm a nationalist'

An Arkansas man photographed sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk is an avowed white nationalist.

Richard Barnett, of Gravette, criticized Pelosi in a Facebook post last weekend for using the description "white nationalist" as a "derogatory term," and expressed views consistent with that racist ideology, reported the Washington Post.

"I am white," posted Barnett, in a page he maintains under a pseudonym. "There is no denying that. I am a nationalist. I put my nation first. So that makes me a white nationalist."

He then urged anyone who wasn't a nationalist to "get the f*ck out of our nation."

Four days later, Barnett joined a group of President Donald Trump's supporters who stormed into the U.S. Capitol and he gained entry to Pelosi's office and was photographed with his feet on the speaker's desk.

The 60-year-old Barnett, who goes by the nickname "Bigo," confirmed that was him in the photograph and told KFSM-TV that he had taken an envelope from Pelosi's desk because he bled on it.

"I threw my feet up on the desk at that point," Barnett said. "I realized some a**holes had cut me also and I bled on her envelope, so I picked up the envelope and put it in my pocket, and I put a quarter on the desk because I'm not a thief."

He then left the House speaker a note: "Nancy, Bigo was here, you B*tch."

Two of Barnett's Facebook accounts were removed or locked after he was identified as the office trespasser, and he announced on one of those pages Dec. 28 that he would attend the Jan. 6 rally and urged others to join him.

"Can you give one day from the Internet or work or whatever to be active," Barnett said. "Get the f*ck up people. Please STAND!!! If not now, when?"



Barnett shares content claiming that Trump's election loss was the result of fraud, and he has also taken part in protests against coronavirus mandates and "save the children" rallies associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Other posts promote conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.



