Infamous MAGA rioter flops at trial when asked basic questions about the Bill of Rights
(DOJ Photo)

During his high-profile trial for storming the Capitol on January 6, Richard "Bigo" Barnett, the man photographed with his feet on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, was humiliated when prosecutors tricked him into bluffing his way through knowing the Bill of Rights.

Barnett, a former window salesman from Gravette, Arkansas, was backed into this corner shortly after a line of questioning about whether he ever tells "white lies", according to CBS News' Scott MacFarlane on Thursday.

“You love the Constitution?” asked the prosecutor. "Love it!" Barnett said. "First Amendment?" the prosecutor said. "Yes," said Barnett. "Second Amendment?" the prosecutor said. "Yes," said Barnett. "Love the Third Amendment?" the prosecutor said. "Yes," said Barnett. “What’s the Third Amendment?” the prosecutor then followed up. Bigo paused and said, “I don’t know.”

The Third Amendment prohibits the government from forcibly quartering soldiers in civilians' homes in peacetime without the owner's consent, and places limits on doing so in wartime.

Barnett, who is facing eight counts, including felony obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, has resorted to some peculiar defenses.

Last September, his attorneys demanded that prosecutors be banned at trial from using several words and phrases like "terrorism," "insurrectionist," "rioter," "attack on the Capitol," "attack on democracy," "white supremacy," "police were killed," and "stun gun." At another point, his attorneys tried to argue he was lost and trying to find a bathroom when he intruded into Pelosi's office.

A report yesterday indicated that Barnett also tried to copyright the note he left on Pelosi's desk, which read, "Hey Nancy, Bigo was here you biatch."

