'Unconscionable': Trump administration whistleblower thrashes former president for hiding COVID result

Dr. Rick Bright, a immunologist who blew the whistle on the Trump administration's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, told CNN's Jake Tapper that he was horrified to learn that former President Donald Trump covered up a positive COVID-19 test last fall.

Tapper asked Bright about the claims made by former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, who revealed Trump tested positive just days before his first debate with President Joe Biden.

Bright responded that he wasn't surprised by the "chaos" that was a routine part of the Trump White House, but he added that knowingly covering up a positive COVID test result took things to a new level.

"I would say if anyone, especially the President of the United States, knowingly went in and put people at risk -- Gold Star families, other people at the debates, etc. -- at risk knowing that he could potentially be positive... that is absolutely unconscionable and extremely concerning."

Former Trump official Alyssa Farah similarly blasted her one-time boss this week for hiding his positive test.

"This demonstrates a flagrant lack of regard for public health and for the well-being of others," she told CNN on Wednesday. "At this time in the White House, I had staffers who were pregnant. I had one who is a multi-time cancer survivor. Plenty of people in the West Wing over 65. We could have killed one of our colleagues and instead they decided to not tell anyone, putting every one of us at risk."

