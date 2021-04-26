'Racist trash': CNN urged to fire Rick Santorum for 'whitewashing' Native American genocide

Rick Santorum horrified onlookers by dismissing centuries of genocide against Native Americans with a parenthetical aside during a speech.
The former Republican senator and current CNN commentator made the remarks Monday to the right-wing Young America's Foundation, and the statement was flagged by Media Matters researcher Jason Campbell.
"We birthed a nation from nothing," Santorum said. "I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but, candidly, there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."
Social media users quickly condemned Santorum's remarks and called on CNN to fire him.
Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people https://t.co/u0ZoLgZR5d— philip lewis (@philip lewis)1619452835.0
Legitimate question. Is @RickSantorum a white supremacist? How else do you explain him whitewashing the 500 year g… https://t.co/aO9f7ClCOE— Qasim Rashid, Esq. قاسم رشید (@Qasim Rashid, Esq. قاسم رشید)1619450443.0
Rick Santorum has always been an absolute asshole - this is so ignorant and dangerous. I was raised learning, respe… https://t.co/YRNzuWz9AJ— Meghan McCain (@Meghan McCain)1619457615.0
Hey @CNN: it's long past time to cut ties with Rick Santorum. Sincerely, America https://t.co/aIvhgsjWuf— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸)1619456619.0
Here is Rick Santorum arguing that U.S. culture has NOT evolved over time. And he's saying that's a good thing. W… https://t.co/8bNaWeSGXQ— Julie Cohen (@Julie Cohen)1619454618.0
Rick Santorum is a name I wish I didn't know... why pay a fool like him flap his yap? FYI indigenous culture is s… https://t.co/owQC3wtT1v— Tynisa the Cynical Gen X Witch Walker (@Tynisa the Cynical Gen X Witch Walker)1619451482.0
CNN employing Santorum gives them negative credibility. https://t.co/3DfzZOdnb1— solient 🏳️⚧️ (@solient 🏳️⚧️)1619455808.0
Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here." There were 20 million people in… https://t.co/QbMnE4Mqb9— JRehling (@JRehling)1619454679.0
People forget that Santorum was Trump before Trump but Republicans wanted bigotry that was even less distilled than… https://t.co/DIIgLdZJGr— LOL🇺🇸GOP🇺🇸 (@LOL🇺🇸GOP🇺🇸)1619456085.0
Rick Santorum’s racism is loud. And if CNN doesn’t say anything so will be their silence. But the quiet racism ar… https://t.co/Z4F8mNAOyG— Lucas Brown Eyes (@Lucas Brown Eyes)1619455939.0
Hey Rick Santorum is this what you were talking about? https://t.co/XsBfvH5OEt— curt (@curt)1619456664.0
Everybody's talking about the slur on Native culture but don't miss the Jamestown erasure. They didn't come here fo… https://t.co/kBMCwQ0pIe— Peter Sagal (@Peter Sagal)1619452264.0
RACIST TRASH: There are countless reasons why Pennsylvania is ashamed of Rick Santorum. One of our most racist, xen… https://t.co/iMreHH9JW6— Brian Sims (@Brian Sims)1619454194.0
The story of the United States is more complicated that the one people like Rick Santorum want to tell — and preten… https://t.co/ypHogmwVDg— Philip Bump (@Philip Bump)1619456745.0
The Birth of a Nation by Rick Santorum. https://t.co/wiCRk9tfvw— Jeet Heer (@Jeet Heer)1619451792.0
You really wanna impress, show me a Republican as worked up about Santorum's "genocide's no biggie" comments as the… https://t.co/SHWLIk9Mcl— JJ in NH (@JJ in NH)1619455700.0
I mean who could expect such an ignorant, mean-spirited, wildly offensive comment from someone who once compared ho… https://t.co/eUup4mgOvg— Jon Favreau (@Jon Favreau)1619454100.0
Rick Santorum has said his grandfather emigrated from Italy during Mussolini's reign and that his uncle “used to ge… https://t.co/xtS43ORnah— Nick Martin (@Nick Martin)1619456883.0
Seriously is any one surprised to hear this hot garbage coming from Rick Santorum?! Nothing was here?! No native… https://t.co/tT4Jm3cwkN— Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair)1619455364.0