'Racist trash': CNN urged to fire Rick Santorum for 'whitewashing' Native American genocide
Rick Santorum horrified onlookers by dismissing centuries of genocide against Native Americans with a parenthetical aside during a speech.

The former Republican senator and current CNN commentator made the remarks Monday to the right-wing Young America's Foundation, and the statement was flagged by Media Matters researcher Jason Campbell.

"We birthed a nation from nothing," Santorum said. "I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but, candidly, there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."

Social media users quickly condemned Santorum's remarks and called on CNN to fire him.